Ghost being cared for at the Animal Foundation in February 2023 after being found living with a pack of coyotes. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation provided an update on a dog who had recently been found running with a pack of coyotes in the Nevada desert.

Once located, Ghost the dog was brought to the shelter and cared for by the staff.

On Friday, the shelter posted a video update on Instagram regarding Ghost’s recovery.

“Ghost is here at the Animal Foundation and is doing well, he looks great, his tail is wagging, he loves his pupperonis,” the post stated. “We appreciate the community’s concern for Ghost who is being closely monitored by our veterinary team.”

The shelter also added that it has received a handful of claims who believe Ghost is their dog. Until the information by all parties is reviewed Ghost will remain at the shelter and be continued to be monitored.

Animal protection services have placed the dog on a 10-day legal hold which ends early next week.