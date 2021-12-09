Ghost Bike ride will honor 5 cyclists killed by impaired driver

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday, Dec. 10 marks one year since a tragic crash near Searchlight left five cyclists dead. They were struck by an impaired truck driver.

In honor of their memory, there will be a ghost bike ride this weekend and everyone is invited. Friends and family of those who died are encouraging people to take part in the ride along the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday.

Last year, a group of around 15 cyclists was on a ride between Boulder City and Searchlight when a truck driver swerved and hit the group, killing five. The driver was sentenced from 16 years to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to two charges of DUI resulting in death.

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash involving a group of bicyclists and a box truck on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight, Nevada on Dec. 10, 2020. (KLAS-TV)

The crash frightened the cycling community.

“That one really changed everything. A lot of people stopped riding their bikes on the road and started going strictly to the mountains to avoid the traffic. Most of us don’t ride alone. We ride in groups in case someone is to come along. We are more selective on where we ride. We try to get the message across. everything is a little different pre and post that tragedy,” said Pat Treichel, Ghost Bike Las Vegas.

Here are the details on Saturday’s free Ghost Bike ride.

Be sure to bring your bike, a helmet, snacks, and water. The group will gather at 6:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Catholic church at 55 E. Reno Avenue near Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. The ride will start at 7 a.m. The group will ride along Las Vegas Boulevard with a police escort.