LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A ceremony was held Thursday to honor a cyclist police said was hit and killed intentionally in a hit-and-run crash.

“He was honestly like a ray of sunshine,” Taylor Probst said of her father. “That just bled through your life.”

A moment to remember a life lost, as the family of Andreas Probst was joined by the Southern Nevada cycling and law enforcement communities to honor everything he brought to the world.

“He was an amazing man, a husband,” Andreas’s wife Crystal Probst said. “A father, a brother.”

“Everybody who ever knew him,” Taylor Probst said. “Loved him.”

The 64-year-old, who was a retired California police chief, was riding his bicycle along Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway on August 14 when he was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Police later deemed it intentional and the 17-year-old driver involved is now facing a murder charge.

“None of our loved ones ever truly die,” Pat Treichel, founder of Ghost Bikes Las Vegas said. “Until their name is spoken for the last time.”

Treichel spoke with 8 News Now about the Ghost Bike memorial placed at the crash site Thursday, specifically the message his organization hopes to impart.

“It never loses its importance to it,” Treichel explained. “That we try and humanize these people.”

He hopes the power it holds will also remind others that the worst can happen.

“Think if your loved one went out for a ride or a drive,” Treichel said. “And didn’t come back.”

Therefore, he said we all need to work together to keep our roads safe, in memory of Andreas and those who loved him.

“He was truly one of the best,” Taylor Probst concluded. “And he will be deeply, deeply missed.”

Police said the suspect in the case was also involved in another hit-and-run crash before he hit Probst.

Officers said the car used in the crash was stolen.

For more information on Ghost Bikes Las Vegas and the organization's efforts to honor the lives lost on our valley roads