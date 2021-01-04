Getting into Shape: Many valley residents take to the outdoors for exercise during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Getting back into shape after the holidays is usually the most popular New Year’s resolution, but that can be a little tricky during the pandemic. Gyms across the valley are either closed or only allowing a limited number of people inside at once.

This is why so many people are opting to break a sweat outdoors. One group enjoys getting out for racquetball, since most indoor courts are closed.

“The beauty of Las Vegas is we do have pretty good weather almost year round, for the most part,” said Nichelle Thomas. “Where else in January can you play outdoor racquetball like this? …Definitely more outdoor activity, some hiking. It’s just nice being able to enjoy the weather.”

Of course, working out at home and online has exploded in popularity. We asked you to name your favorites, and responses included everything from a home gym to online sites, such as Livestrong, Fitness Blender and Betty Rocker. Others said they simply prefer walking around the neighborhood.