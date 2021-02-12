Getting creative with romance during the pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Social distancing is forcing people to think outside the box, especially when it comes to dating.

Match Group, the parent company for 45 dating brands including Tinder and Hinge reported a 15% increase in downloads and subscribers in August of 2020 when compared to pre-COVID months.

Dating coach Amie Leadingham said people are virtually dating.

“New people are actually willing to try it. It’s not so taboo anymore to do online dating anymore.”

While social distancing restrictions can make it harder to evolve a connection built online it does give time for people to weed out those who aren’t serious about forming a relationship.

“If someone is on there for weeks and weeks and they’re not trying to move it to a telephone call or even a video date or even asking to meet in person, that’s a red flag,” Leadingham said.

Some virtual date ideas could include a virtual museum tour which is being offered by the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum. There are also people doing virtual dinners and concerts. Many artists are offering performances on streaming platforms.

“One of the things that I’ve been hearing from the singles I’ve worked with is they do like the Zoom dates. It saves them a drive, saves them dinner, saves them getting all done up and then feeling like ‘oh crap, this didn’t work out,'” Leadingham said.

While dating has become more “efficient” Leadingham said people still crave human connection and the future of love and romance looks bright.

“People are taking dating more seriously. We are actually going back to the old fashion ways which I don’t have a problem with at all,” she said.

And if you plan to connect in person, Leadingham recommends to keep safety in mind and meet in a public place.