Get your glow on at new Wink World exhibit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The co-founder of Blue Man Group has opened a new experience at Area 15 and it’s called Wink World.

It’s described as a portal into the infinite; a 3-D experience of psychedelic artwork. It features six infinity-mirror rooms with black lights and other dazzling stage effects.

Children’s toys, such as Slinkies and Hoberman Spheres are transformed into a chorus line of dancers and entertainers. Everyday object are transformed into art.

Chris Wink, the co-founder of Blue Man Group, talked about his inspiration.

“I always, since I was a kid, always loved black light. Just the bright colors, the vibrancy of it. it’s hard not to feel a sense of wonder when you’re in the presence of some black light.”