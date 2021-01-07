Get your glow on at new Wink World exhibit

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The co-founder of Blue Man Group has opened a new experience at Area 15 and it’s called Wink World.

It’s described as a portal into the infinite; a 3-D experience of psychedelic artwork. It features six infinity-mirror rooms with black lights and other dazzling stage effects.

Children’s toys, such as Slinkies and Hoberman Spheres are transformed into a chorus line of dancers and entertainers. Everyday object are transformed into art.

Chris Wink, the co-founder of Blue Man Group, talked about his inspiration.

“I always, since I was a kid, always loved black light. Just the bright colors, the vibrancy of it. it’s hard not to feel a sense of wonder when you’re in the presence of some black light.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories