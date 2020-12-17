Get your game on: Some new board games to get everyone talking

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sick of the same board games? Need some new gifting ideas for family and friends for the holidays?

We caught up with lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro, who gave us an awesome list of the Top Five games of the year that can all be found on amazon.com — and they’re for a variety of ages.

The first is called “What’s Wrong With Grownups?“

“I mean, the title alone makes me want to just play this game,” Mushro says. “I love this game for kids of all ages, teens and tweens. Play with parents and grandparents.”

“It’s a card game. It’s going to ask a bunch of questions. Sit around dinner table and ask questions, like, ‘When do you think it is the appropriate age to date,’ … ‘What did you want to be when you grow up,’ … ‘What do you think is important for parents to teach your kids.’ Getting your kids talking, getting adults talking. I love the idea of going beyond just, how was your day.”

The next is for those who like puzzle games. It’s called “Sagrotta.” You’re an artisan who has been commissioned to create a stained glass window. It’s a strategy game that is different every time you play.

The next one is called “Incohearent Family.”

“This one is so much fun,” Mushro says. “Hold up these cards, they’re going to have gibberish. Say it over and over again. This one … binge watching. Kind of this gibberish phrasing and clues. What I like about this are the pop culture references, different cliches. This one you will be lol’s at the table.”

For the gamer in your life, there’s “Prisma Arena Boardgame.”

And finally, “Fog of Love” is a grownup game for date night — a romantic comedy boardgame where you have two crazy characters put in crazy situations. At the end, you find out if they stay together or break up.