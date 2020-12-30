Get the best view of the fireworks with ‘Las Vegas New Year’s Countdown to 2021’ show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can have the best seat in the house for the Las Vegas New Year’s Eve celebration and fireworks show safely from your home.

KLAS-TV, Channel 8 and 8NewsNow.com will be able to bring you the best views of the downtown fireworks show — it’s the only fireworks exhibition happening in the Las Vegas tourist corridor — and it’s taking place at the Plaza Hotel & Casino on Fremont Street.

The fireworks show will kick off when 8 News Now Weather Anchor Tedd Florendo launches the first fireworks at the stroke of midnight. That’s just one of the highlights in the 3.5 hour “Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2021” special that begins at 8:58 p.m.

The show will be hosted from Circa which is the newest resort property in Las Vegas and just held its grand opening on Monday. The special will feature Las Vegas entertainment acts including the evening’s musical host, Zowie Bowie, who is a six-time “Best of Las Vegas” winner. In fact, because no guests are allowed at the performance, you can only see it during the television special.

There will also be lots of celebrity greetings, and a live look at celebrations from around the country as the clock strikes midnight. The show will be broadcast across 13 West Coast television markets.

While the show will celebrate leaving behind 2020 and entering 2021, it will also focus on how you can help those who are facing difficult times due to the pandemic. There will be an opportunity for viewers to give back to local food banks by donating to the Souper Bowl of Caring which is a movement working across the nation to tackle hunger in local communities.

Since the organization started 30 years ago it has raised more than $163 million to feed the nation’s hungry. Any donation you make goes directly to a food bank in your community.