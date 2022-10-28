LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Get ready to be spooked this Halloween weekend at Fear Factory Las Vegas at Tivoli Village.

The ultimate haunt experience will be open through Oct. 31 and will feature four different Halloween attractions in its huge indoor venue.

Attractions will include the Museum of Monsters, the Zombie Axe Kingdom, the Zombie Escape Maze, and Esports Zone.

The Fear Factory is located at 350 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 160. It will be open every day this weekend and on Halloween from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets range from $20 to $45 and kids ages 8 to 18 can get in for free. To buy tickets, visit this link.