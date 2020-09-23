Get paid $2,020 to binge-watch documentaries!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good news, binge-watchers! It’s time for your skills to sit and watch shows for hours on end is finally going to pay off.

Getting paid to binge-watch is a real thing!

MagellanTV says it will pay someone $2,020 to binge watch 24 hours of documentaries on famous and infamous leaders.

MagellanTV is looking for anyone who wants to educate themselves on this country’s previous leaders before the Nov. 3 election. They don’t care if you are a political junkie or a philosopher, a documentary fiend, or a history buff.

The application for this dream job closes at 5 p.m. EST on Oct. 5, 2020

Here’s where you apply.