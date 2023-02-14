LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Denny’s on Fremont in downtown Las Vegas is offering couples the opportunity to get married at its pop-up wedding chapel for free on Valentine’s Day.

According to Denny’s, not only will your wedding be the best union since bacon and eggs, you’ll receive other complimentary services such as the use of the chapel, an officiant to conduct the wedding, music, decor, a wedding dessert, and champagne, as well as two T-shirts and, of course, two Original Grand Slam breakfasts.

Wedding chapel at Denny’s Fremont in Las Vegas. (KLAS)

Denny’s in downtown Las Vegas. (Credit: Denny’s)

The free offer is available only on Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You just need to call (702) 471-0056 to book your reservation. The chapel is available for weddings and renewals throughout the year, but it costs around $200.

The chapel is located at 400 Fremont Street.