LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a dominating Game 1 win by the Vegas Golden Knights, the team faces the Florida Panthers for Game 2 Monday night.

The team’s success has been a sense of pride for everyone from community members to businesses. As for the Golden Knights fans who really want to show their dedication to the team, you can get a free tattoo.

A local tattoo shop, Revolt Tattoo, will be at the Toshiba Plaza offering free VGK logo tattoos to anyone who would like one. There are three different VGK logo designs each measuring around 2 inches and one color. There will be several tattoo artists set up in the plaza area. They do this for every home game and sometimes the line can be very long. Usually, they are able to tattoo around 40 people. It’s advised people who want a tattoo should show up at least two hours in advance of the game.