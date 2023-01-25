LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion but less than 5% of the population donates on a regular basis. Now there is a chance to do two amazing things at the same time, save a life and win Super Bowl tickets.

Severe weather and seasonal illness have left the nation’s blood supply threatened. But when there are challenges, like severe weather and snow, throughout the United States it makes it tough to fulfill the needs of hospitals.

The American Red Cross’s regional CEO, Heidi Ruster, said the call is going out right now to donors of all blood types but especially those with type O blood.

O positive is the most common blood type and O negative is the most universal meaning it can be used for any individual needing blood.

Those who donate blood, platelet, or plasma through Jan. 31 will automatically be entered into a national drawing to win a trip for two people, for three nights to the Super Bowl in Arizona.

To sign up to give blood and to be entered into the Super Bowl possibility by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app.