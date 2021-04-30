German Shepherd victim of ‘horrific cruelty’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation is looking for help for a German Shepherd who was the victim of animal cruelty.

The dog, Alexander, who was stabbed several times suffered injuries to his legs, neck and abdomen. Animal Control brought him to The Animal Foundation Thursday morning.

“We don’t know why or how anyone could do this to an animal, but we knew we had to help Alexander immediately,” The Animal Foundation said on a web page to raise money for his care.

Poor Alexander was the victim of horrific cruelty. Animal Control brought Alexander to The Animal Foundation this morning with multiple stab wounds to his side, neck and front legs.



The stab wound to his abdomen was so severe, it required surgery and the veterinarian had to remove his spleen and part of his intestine. Alexander will need to spend several days in the hospital receiving antibiotics and IV fluids.

Alexander is recovering at Lone Mountain Animal Hospital but the shelter needs some help paying for his bills. You can make a donation on The Animal Foundation’s website by clicking here.

The Animal Foundation said it does not know who harmed Alexander but were thankful they were able to get him emergency help.