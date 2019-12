TRACY, Calif. (KLAS) — We’ve heard stories about firefighters rescuing cats in trees, but what about a dog? Crews in Tracy, California rescued a German Shepherd after getting a call from the dog’s owner.

The dog chased a cat up the tree and couldn’t get down. It was about 25 feet up in the air. Crews were able to get the dog down safely. But as for the cat, it got away.

They say they got this call after dropping off Santa Claus in the town’s holiday parade.