German Shepherd dies after surgeries from stab wound

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A German Shepherd that went through several surgeries over the weekend for a stab wound has died, according to the Animal Foundation.

“We are devastated to share the news that Alexander did not make it. His injuries were just too severe,” according to the Facebook post.

Courtesy: The Animal Foundation

Courtesy: The Animal Foundation

Courtesy: The Animal Foundation

“We find comfort in knowing that Alexander died a hero, and we hope that you do too. As local news outlets have reported, Alexander sustained his injuries while protecting his owner from a vicious attack. He very likely saved his owner’s life,” the Animal Foundation, which had been providing updates on the dog’s condition, stated.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office on Monday said they do not have any information regarding criminal charges in the case. The office expects to provide an update “in the next few days.”

Alexander had undergone surgery on April 30 and was recovering at the Lone Mountain Animal Hospital, but had to undergo another operation on Saturday.

The stab wound to Alexander’s abdomen was severe, and the veterinarian had to remove his spleen and part of his intestine.

He had been transferred to Las Vegas Veterinary Specialty Center for around-the-clock care.

The foundation said it has been in contact with Alexander’s family and are certain they were not involved in causing any harm to him.

“While this isn’t the outcome we all had hoped for, we can’t thank you enough for the love and support you have shown,” the nonprofit stated on Twitter Monday.