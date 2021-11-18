German poker player wins $8 million on final WSOP table

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A 31-year-old German poker player is the new World Series of Poker champion.
Koray Aldemir won the tournament Wednesday night at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino beating out a 6,550-player field to win $8 million and the gold bracelet.
WSOP reported the victory came “on the 223rd hand of the final table, Aldemir finished off his unrelenting heads-up opponent — George Holmes — and now sits atop the poker mountain until July 2022.”
“It’s the one tournament family and friends know of basically. It does mean a lot to me to win it,” Aldemir told media moments after shipping the bracelet.