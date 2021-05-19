George Strait announces August performances at T-Mobile in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — George Strait will play T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14.

Tickets are on sale at StraitToVegas.com. Tickets purchased for August 2020 shows will be honored.

Join George Strait for two unforgettable nights in Las Vegas at @TMobileArena on Aug. 13 & 14 with special guest @caitlynsmith. Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/0Z7J0E7kR7 — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) May 19, 2021

Wednesday morning’s announcement listed Caitlyn Smith as a special guest, and Strait said he has been waiting to play Las Vegas.

“The Ace in the Hole Band and I have been looking forward to this day for a year and a half. I cannot wait to see Vegas and all of my great fans once again. It’s been way too long. We will finally ride again. See you soon.”

The StraitToVegas website showed Strait with a neon outline.

Aug. 28, 2020, tickets will apply to the Aug. 13, 2021, show, while Aug. 29, 2020, tickets will apply to the Aug. 14, 2021, show.

Since his record-breaking Cowboy Rides Away Tour in 2014, Strait has performed for limited engagements, including three sold-out performances at the top of 2020, first with “Visit Wichita Presents Strait to Oz” at INTRUST Bank Arena, then back-to-back nights of “Strait to the Heartland” at Kansas City’s Sprint Center.