LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Actor and Comedian George Lopez is bringing his “Alllriiiighhttt!” Tour to the Las Vegas Strip this fall.

On Sept. 1 and 2, Lopez will be performing his comedy tour at the Mirage Hotel & Casino inside The Mirage Theater as part of the property’s Center Stage Comedy lineup.

Pre-sale tickets for “Alllriiiighhttt!” will go on sale on Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. and the public on-sale will go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website.

To gain access to the pre-sale, use the code LOPLOC.

Other comedians who are part of the Center Stage Comedy lineup include Daniel Tosh, Ray Romano, Kathy Griffin, Kevin James, and more.