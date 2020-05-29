George Floyd protest taking place on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tonight, members of the Valley community are joining the rest of the country in a call for change. The death of George Floyd has sparked outrage all across the country after video surfaced of his death while in police custody.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck, was taken into custody earlier today. He faces charges of 3rd degree murder and manslaughter.

The incident set off a series of fires and looting on the streets of Minneapolis, as well as protests all across the county.