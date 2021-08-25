Gently-used professional clothes needed to help people get back to work

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve thought about cleaning out your closet, here’s a great incentive. A lot of people across the Las Vegas valley are getting back to work and in need of proper clothing.

Gently-used professional clothing, you may no longer wear, could help someone put on their best face for an interview or even land a job after what’s been a very tough 18 months for many people.

HELP of Southern Nevada’s Workforce Services department is helping people get back into the labor force and part of that involves a visit to their clothing boutique where the donated clothes are given to clients.

Christina Sewell who is the manager for the Workforce Services Program says there are seminars and workshops to offer career guidance and even help land interviews.

“Helping me get the experience to talk to people. They work on communication; how you’re supposed to act while working and how to be able to assist yourself,” said Sophia Bermudez, who is a client of HELP of Southern Nevada.

HELP turns to the community this particular week because National Secondhand Wardrobe Day is Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Currently, HELP of Southern Nevada is in need of secondhand, donated business attire such as petite and plus-size women’s clothing, women’s flat dress shoes, men’s polo shirts, white dress shirts, and black pants. Accessories and men’s ties are also needed.

For those wishing to drop off donations, please contact aquinn@HELPSONV.org.