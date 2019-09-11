Genetic testing fraud increasing in Nevada, across the nation

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – FEBRUARY 22: Senior Citizens take part in the Kelvinside weekly tea dance, 22 February 2005, Glasgow, Scotland. There are 11.22 million pensioners in the UK – 4.19 million men and 7.03 million women. The so called ‘grey’ vote will be important in the forthcoming election with all the major political parties […]

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS) – There’s a warning for Nevada seniors: Genetic testing company representatives are offering “free” genetic tests to Medicare beneficiaries, but the Director of the Nevada Senior Medicare Patrol is warning about the test because some can be scams.

The tests can also be referred to as DNA screenings, cancer screenings or hereditary testing. According to the Nevada Senior Medicar Patrol, fraudulent company representatives go door-to-door or visit senior centers, senior housing, veterans events, health fairs, and other locations where seniors gather to take a cheek swab for testing.

These fraudulent companies promise that the results will help recipients avoid diseases or find the right medications, and all they require is a cheek swab and the person’s Medicare number.

But what they want to do is steal seniors medical identity.

“These companies can steal people’s medical identity and falsely bill Medicare, draining the system of needed funds. Tests ordered under these circumstances are unnecessary and could lead to confusion about someone’s health condition,” said Kim Harney-Moore, Director of the Nevada Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP).

Due to confusion regarding Medicare’s coverage for genetic tests for cancer and other conditions, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) released a fraud alert advising the public to be suspicious of anyone who offers free genetic testing and requests their Medicare number.

Federal regulations state that diagnostic tests must be ordered by the physician who is treating the patient and the IOG warns consumers against signing off on any tests not requested by a known and trusted physician.

“A doctor who has never met or examined a patient, often hired by a genetic testing company, should not be authorizing any tests. That’s a red flag,” Harney-Moore said.

In addition to compromising a consumer’s personal information, agreeing to a test not requested by a physician may leave the patient responsible for the cost of the unauthorized test.

The SMP recommends that beneficiaries should:

Refuse to give their Medicare number and/or personal information (such as their Social Security number) to any person or business offering screening services, including cheek swabs or blood tests, at community events, local fairs, farmer’s markets, parking lots, and/or similar event

Decline participation in screening or genetic testing with anyone that is not their own doctor

Go to their own doctor to assess their condition or needed screenings, not a doctor on the phone they’ve never met from a company they don’t know

Always read their Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) or Explanation of Benefits (EOB). The words “gene analysis” or “molecular pathology” as service codes may indicate questionable genetic testing

Refuse the delivery of any genetic testing kit that was not ordered by their physician

Contact their local SMP for help. SMPs empower and assist Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers in preventing, detecting, and reporting health care fraud, errors, and abuse.

The Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) is available to provide consumers with the information needed to protect against Medicare fraud, errors, and abuse; detect potential fraud, errors, and abuse; and help consumers report concerns.

For additional information, contact Nevada Senior Medicare Patrol at (888) 838-7305 or SMPinfo@adsd.nv.gov.