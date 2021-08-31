Generous viewers help woman after eviction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Generous 8NewsNow viewers stepped up to help a local woman who was evicted from her home following the end of federal protections against evictions.

Millions of renters in the U.S. lost a key protection keeping them in their homes on Aug. 26, 2021, with a Supreme Court ruling ending a national moratorium on eviction.

The federal stay on evictions was put in place during the coronavirus pandemic to protect renters falling behind on monthly payments and therefore in danger of needing to stay at homeless shelters or with friends or relatives. This pandemic response was designed to keep tenants in their housing, prevent overcrowding in shelters and homes, and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Corinne Contino of Las Vegas was recently evicted. She says she slept in her car with her pets until an anonymous viewer helped her get back into her home.

“I am so grateful for this lady that wants to remain anonymous,” said Contino. “She helped me tremendously. The power of prayer is amazing, is amazing. I am so blessed that she came and helped me like she did.”

The anonymous benefactor is a former Metro Police employee. She came forward and donated more than $8,000. A separate GoFundMe account raised more than $5,000 from other viewers.

“I can’t thank the people enough for helping me as much as they have,” said Contino. “I owe you a big thank you from all my heart. I just thank you. I appreciate you. You’re all earth angels.”

Contino said one of the issues she faced was navigating the rental assistance program known as CHAP and getting answers while she waited for her application to be processed.

The I-Team reached out to Clark County. A spokesman said 8,500 applications are waiting to be processed.