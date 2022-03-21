LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another announcement for an open concept development project set to take over the southwest valley.

UnCommons will open at Durango and the 215 in 2022 with many businesses already announcing their move to the development, the latest being General Admission Las Vegas, a sports bar and lounge with a location already nestled in the Los Angeles area.

Photo Credit: General Admission LA Instagram

Photo Credit: General Admission LA Instagram

Photo Credit: General Admission LA Instagram

General Admission LV announces location at Uncommons in the southwest valley in 2022. (Photo Credit: General AdmissionsLV/Instagram)

General Admission LV announces location at Uncommons in the southwest valley in 2022. (Photo Credit: General Admissions/Instagram)

General Admission is expected to open in the fall of 2022. On its Instagram page, it describes the new location in the southwest Las Vegas valley as “unique” and “pushing the boundaries of your traditional sports bar.”

The area is already booming with new construction and newcomer, Durango Casino and Resort recently broke ground in the nearby area in early March.

“The biggest thing we are bringing to the valley is a sense of community and belonging,” said Amalie Zinsser, UnCommons Director of Community. “We have a local coffee shop we can’t wait to announce and Urth Cafe, that is going to be the first location off of the Strip.”

People can expect art, music areas, and events, including farmer’s markets to come to the area. The first shops in the development plan to open up in the summer of 2022.