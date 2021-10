LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A unique art exhibit opens today featuring the work of Kiss rock band bassist and singer Gene Simmons.

It’s called Gene Simmons Artworks and features sketches, drawings, and paintings – many of which are heavily inspired by the works of Jackson Pollock.

The exhibit is Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Animazing Gallery at The Grand Canal shops inside the Venetian Resort on Las Vegas Boulevard.