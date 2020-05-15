GCB: Casino restaurants may reopen during Phase 1 if requirements are met

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Licensed gaming properties may reopen their restaurants during Phase 1 if they meet all requirements set forth by the Nevada Gaming Control Board (GCB).
In a notice to gaming licensees, the GCB said restaurants in these casinos may open if they:
- Comply with requirements of food establishments in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s ‘Roadmap to Recovery for Nevada’
- Gaming licensee must confirm with GCB whether there is separate entrance for the restaurant, apart from entrances to the establishment through the gaming floor
- If there is not a separate entrance, the licensee must tell the board how they will allow patrons to enter through the property in a way that does not have them crossing gaming floors
- Licensee must tell the board how patrons will enter restrooms in the property without crossing gaming floors if there is no restroom in the restaurant
- Licensee must confirm compliance with directives or orders issued by its county commission or health district regarding more restrictive reopening measures
- Licensees looking to open restaurants in counties with populations of 100,000 or more must provide board with a plan to prevent customers from congregating outside before they enter
The board says licensees should send these confirmations or requirements to Ops@gcb.nv.gov before reopening their restaurant(s).
GCB also noted licensees that decide to partially open a restaurant must also meet these requirements.
Of note, requirements and restrictions may change pending new data received about the spread of COVID-19.