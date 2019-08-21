Gator turned Rebel seeks next step for UNLV defense

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The UNLV Rebels are getting ready for game week, which starts next Monday in hopes that a successful 2019 season is on the horizon.

A Florida Gator turned Rebel, Rayshad Jackson is already bringing an attitude to a defensive unit that’s looking to take the next step. Jackson is one of the most anticipated defensive additions to the program this year. He made his debut on the field this week while waiting for the UNLV administration to approve him academically.

8 News Now Sports anchor Kevaney Martin has the story.