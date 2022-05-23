LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Monday was the grand opening of the gateway district just a block from the arts district and several new businesses have already opened their doors, including Naakiti Floral Design.

“a lot of the businesses are finally realizing the potential of being downtown,” says Randi Garrett, owner of Naakiti Floral Design, ” and we’re just trying to make it cleaner and

safer for anybody to come down here just like every other city. And it is thriving big time.”

Garrett has been arranging flowers for customers in a warehouse setting for several years, but decided it was time to move into a store front to offer better face to face service.

As for other businesses, Tap N Ash is a speakeasy-style cigar lounge which features a fully stocked humidor and self-serve tap system, and SPARC design group is an architectural studio.

Monday was the ribbon cutting for these three businesses, With city council members and commissioners welcoming them to the new Gateway District.