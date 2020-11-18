LIVE: Gateway Arches to downtown Las Vegas to be illuminated Wednesday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the most famous streets in the world will show off its newest neon sign when it lights up Wednesday night.

The new Gateway Arches sign over Las Vegas Boulevard welcomes visitors to downtown Las Vegas and is located near The STRAT Hotel & Casino.

Tonight we will illuminate our Gateway Arches



The archway marks the official arrival into the city



Located on Las Vegas Blvd. between St. Louis & Bob Stupak avenues, the arches were designed by Selbert Perkins Design & fabricated by YESCO.

“Las Vegas is known worldwide as the getaway for the best in entertainment, fun, dining and convention business,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “What better way to invite everyone into historic downtown than by passing through this massive new archway into the heart of a revitalized Las Vegas?”

The blue illuminated arches form an 80-foot tall towering gateway and feature a retro-inspired Las Vegas emblem.

Here’s some fun facts about the new sign:

One leg of the Gateway Arches weighs 18,400 pounds.

Number of lights on the arches – 13,016.

City of Las Vegas emblem measures 20 feet by 40 feet and weighs 7,300 pounds.

The entire arch draws over 61,000 watts of power.

The arches are comprised of 13,000+ RGB light-emitting diode (LED) pucks that are individually programmable.

There are over 700 feet of fully programmable RGBW LED Flex Neon; each pixel is 4.92 inches.

Fully programmable, the color-changing sign contains more than 170 IP addresses.

Each arch leg spans 140 feet across Las Vegas Boulevard.

There are 900+ LED lamps in the southern face of the hanging “Las Vegas” cabinet.

Four footings were drilled with a drill rig and are 20 feet deep by 4 feet wide, with a steel-reinforced cage.

YESCO, which is responsible for making most of the Neon signs in Las Vegas, created the Gateway Arches.

“YESCO has a long history of fabricating, installing and maintaining Las Vegas’ most internationally recognizable signs, and the Gateway Arches represent the newest monumental addition to that portfolio,” said Jeff Young, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of YESCO.

2020 happens to be YESCO’s 100th anniversary. The company’s most famous sign is the Welcome to Las Vegas sign that greets visitors to Las Vegas.

The Gateway Arches will be illuminated every day, beginning at dusk.