LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As gas prices continue to soar, gas station owners are concerned for what the pain at the pump could mean for them.

Some owners told 8 News Now that while they try to keep gas costs as low as they can, they don’t set the prices. It all comes down to deliveries, brands, and state regulations.

Sebastian Velis is the general manager at Conoco at all Las Vegas locations. He said he doesn’t see gas prices going down anytime soon.

“With everything going on in the world, the war with Russia and Ukraine, supply is limited right now and demand is very high, and that’s why you guys are seeing the prices going up right now,” Velis said. “Merchandise, it can get expired, our sales go down. So as the gas prices go up, our store sales go down, cause not a lot of people are looking to spend inside the store now. People are worried if they have enough money to get gas for the week.”

Fred Smith is the owner of Fabulous Freddy’s in Las Vegas and Utah, and he said the bank fees alone are squeezing his wallet dry.

“Credit card fees are probably what’s going to really make an impact for gas stations, because we pay for those no matter what and gas doubles, and so will our fees,” Smith said.

For now, Smith said that there aren’t any delays for gas deliveries and that he will continue to offer the best customer service he can.

“It really isn’t up to us. We get our costs from Shell in Las Vegas and they tell us where we need to be and then we have to figure it out,” Smith continued. “We take as long as we can to raise them, but you’ll see once they pay on the deliveries and once stores get their deliveries, that’s when they start raising their prices.”

Both owners said they have been trying to offer incentives for customers during this time. At Conoco Phillips, they are trying to keep the lowest gas price on their street compared to other gas stations. At Fabulous Freddy’s, they do offer to pump your gas for you, or if you purchase a car wash, they’ll knock a few cents off a gallon.