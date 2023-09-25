LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gasoline prices keep going higher in Las Vegas, rising about 34 cents in the past week. Prices jumped 25 cents the previous week.

When is it going to stop? Last week, AAA told 8 News Now that they don’t know.

Prices are about 18% higher than they were three weeks ago, with the lowest price in the Las Vegas valley currently at $4.29 per gallon. But that’s just one station — a Chevron station at 7800 W. Sahara, according to GasBuddy.

Just about everywhere else, the lowest price is closer to $4.50 — and that’s if you pay a transaction fee (ARCO) or you pay membership dues at Costco or Sam’s Club.

GasBuddy’s weekly survey shows the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.12 per gallon. The company surveys 649 stations in Las Vegas each week.

While national media reports indicate oil prices are to blame, gasbuddy.com adds an additional factor. “New and continued refinery issues in some regions have had an oversized effect on gas prices in some states, especially in Southern California, Arizona and Nevada,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

Prices are 75.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 19.6 cents higher than this time last year.

Be careful you don’t pull into the station charging the most: $5.56 per gallon. The site wasn’t specified.

Nationally, the average price fell 3.1 cents in the past week, now standing at $3.80 per gallon.

Statewide, prices are slightly lower on average at $5.01 per gallon.

Riverside ($5.85) and San Bernardino ($5.87) are suffering with increases similar to Las Vegas.