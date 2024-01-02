LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas opens 2024 with gasoline prices on the rise, averaging $3.81 per gallon according to a GasBuddy news release.

Prices were up 4.4 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 649 stations in Las Vegas. Prices had been falling over the past three months.

It’s a 10-year high for this time of year — 4 cents higher than Jan. 2, 2023 and 44 cents higher than Jan. 2, 2017, the lowest price for this date over the past decade.

That $3.81 average is 70 cents higher than you’ll pay for the cheapest gas in town, a 76/Conoco station at 2841 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, according to GasBuddy.

Club prices at Costco and Sam’s Club were as low as $3.19 per gallon on Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas prices were 64 cents higher than the national average ($3.18 per gallon).

“After a brief hiatus, the national average has moved off its recent high, again falling closer to the $3 per gallon mark, setting up a potential second attempt at slipping below $2.99 for the first time since 2021,” according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While gas prices have risen in some areas, such as California after refinery snags emerged, other states have returned to declines. Illinois is one such example, falling below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021. The Great Lakes and Gulf Coast offer some of the nation’s lowest gas prices.”

De Haan said diesel prices are continuing to decline, slipping below $4 per gallon again and currently at their lowest level since the summer.

Nevada overall hit an average of $3.86 per gallon, up just 1.4 cents from last week’s average.

The highest price in Las Vegas, according to GasBuddy’s survey, was $5.27 per gallon.