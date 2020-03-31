Live Now
President Trump, coronavirus task force to outline new guidelines

Gas prices in Las Vegas drop below $2 at Costco, Sam’s Club

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gas-prices-jpg_157702_ver1_20180412055101-159532

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices in the Las Vegas valley have tumbled this month, but knowing where to get the best price is the real money saver.

Club prices at Costco and Sam’s Club dropped to $1.99 per gallon on Tuesday, far lower than the average price per gallon in Clark County: $2.68.

But if you don’t have a membership, you can still find bargains around the valley, according to gasbuddy.com. Some of the deals:

  • $2.05 at the Chevron located at the corner of W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy. and W. Horizon Dr. in Henderson.
  • $2.25 (cash price) at Arco, Flamingo Road at Jones Boulevard.
  • $2.29 (cash price) at US Gas, Tropicana Avenue at Red Rocks Street.

On average, gas prices have dropped about 28 cents in March, according to AAA.

Around the country, the average price is $1.99.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories