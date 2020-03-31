Gas prices in Las Vegas drop below $2 at Costco, Sam’s Club

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices in the Las Vegas valley have tumbled this month, but knowing where to get the best price is the real money saver.

Club prices at Costco and Sam’s Club dropped to $1.99 per gallon on Tuesday, far lower than the average price per gallon in Clark County: $2.68.

But if you don’t have a membership, you can still find bargains around the valley, according to gasbuddy.com. Some of the deals:

$2.05 at the Chevron located at the corner of W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy. and W. Horizon Dr. in Henderson.

$2.25 (cash price) at Arco, Flamingo Road at Jones Boulevard.

$2.29 (cash price) at US Gas, Tropicana Avenue at Red Rocks Street.

On average, gas prices have dropped about 28 cents in March, according to AAA.

Around the country, the average price is $1.99.