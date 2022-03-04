LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices hit an all-time high in Las Vegas today, with regular unleaded selling for an average of $4.29.5 per gallon, according to AAA.

Prices are surging as oil costs go up during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and motorists around the country are paying the price.

The price of U.S. oil jumped 7.4% to $115.68 per barrel on Friday, the highest since August 2008. In July of that year, the price per barrel of U.S. crude climbed to an all-time high $145.29, pushing up the average price for gasoline above $4 a gallon.

The website gasbuddy.com shows the lowest price in Las Vegas is at a Sinclair station in the southeast valley at Patrick Lane and Pecos Road. Club members at Costco can find gas for $3.65 per gallon at 222 S. Martin Luther King Boulevard.