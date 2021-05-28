Gas prices hit 7-year high right before Memorial Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re among the millions of American hitting the road for some Memorial Day adventures, you’re likely going to notice the high gasoline prices.

The price of gas is the highest it’s been in seven years.

AAA says people are paying an average of $3.63 a gallon across Las Vegas. That’s up 44 cents from last month and a $1.13 from the same time last year.

Oil and gas prices crashed a year ago when most people were under stay-at-home orders.

Analysts expect that gas prices will remain high all summer as the demand for travel spikes.