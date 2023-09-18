LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prices keep going up at the pump, with the average gasoline price in Las Vegas 24.6 cents per gallon higher than a week ago according to information from gasbuddy.com.

That’s on top of an 11-cent increase the previous week.

The lowest gas prices in town haven’t skyrocketed at quite the same pace — you can get gas at some ARCO stations for $4.15 (plus a transaction fee), and it’s $4.24 at Sam’s Club and Costco if you’re a member.

But no one’s selling below $4 a gallon this week, and the average has risen to $4.78 per gallon. The highest was $6.39 per gallon. GasBuddy surveys 649 stations in Las Vegas.

Higher prices are attributed to “continued refinery challenges” in the western U.S., along with “Saudi Arabia and Russia’s war on low oil prices, now in its third month.” Oil prices are above $91 per barrel for the first time in nearly a year.

The national average went up 4.6 cents per gallon and now averages $3.83 per gallon.

Statewide, Nevadans are paying an average of $4.59, up 19.3 cents from last week.

California prices also shot up, with averages at $5.56 in San Bernardino (up 21.1 cents) and $5.57 in Riverside (up 23.7 cents).

“The national average rose slightly over the last week due to continued refinery challenges in the western U.S. that have pulled gas prices up considerably in some states, while some 1 in 5 states have seen average gasoline prices decline in the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“With the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off, but if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we’re entering maintenance season with less availably capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset,” De Haan said.