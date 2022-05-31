LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Average gas prices in Las Vegas have risen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, as reported by a Gasbuddy survey on May 31, with a rise of 7.9 cents per gallon from last month.

The average price in Las Vegas currently sits at $5.21 per gallon, with the national average being $4.60.

The lowest recorded gas price per gallon in Nevada, as of May 30, was $4.56, while the highest was $6.69.

“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I’m afraid the good news ends there,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While gasoline demand has been seasonally soft, the large decline in refining capacity over the last few years has meant that refiners are struggling to produce even lower amounts of refined products.”