Gas prices continue to drop; 19 states now below $2 per gallon

(CNN) — Gas prices continue to drop across the United States, but fewer people are traveling as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread. Nineteen states now have gas price averages that are less than $2 per gallon.

The national average price for gas is $2.15, which is 40 cents cheaper than this time a year ago, according to AAA.

The last time average gas prices were this low was December 2016.

Crude oil is down 63% since March 9.

Predictions are that prices at the pump will drop another 40 to 70 cents per gallon in the next month or tow.

Normally, this kind of reduction would be major boon to consumers, but too many people are unemployed or sheltering in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So, consumers are not benefiting from the lower prices as much as they normally would.