LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices dropped for the third consecutive week — the longest stretch since the pandemic began.

In Las Vegas, the average price for a gallon of unleaded is $5.36. That’s down from $5.38 on Thursday, and down from last week’s price of $5.48.

Prices have now dropped 25 cents from the highest average price ever recorded of $5.61 on June 18.