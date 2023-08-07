LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gasoline is getting so expensive it’s causing families to cancel travel plans and use their vehicles less, according to a new nationwide survey.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Las Vegas climbed 6.4 cents to an average of $4.22 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, a company that tracks fuel prices across the country — including 649 stations in Las Vegas. Prices ranged from the cheapest at $3.75 per gallon to a high of $4.57 per gallon.

The national average is $3.79 per gallon, up 7.8 cents over the past week.

And while some drivers shrug and pay the extra cost, only 38% of Nevadans made no adjustments at all, according to a survey released Monday by QuoteWizard.

The survey found that 45% of Nevadans surveyed had canceled trips because of higher fuel prices. In addition, 26% of Nevadans are now carpooling, or at least combining trips to reduce the amount of gas they use. Another 9% said they had used public transportation. The statistics on carpooling and public transit mirrored national levels, but more Nevadans canceled trips compared to the 37% national average.

Still, gas usage dropped by only 1% in Nevada. Other states saw big decreases in demand, including a 20% drop in Minnesota and Vermont, and a 10% drop in 12 other states.

The survey showed Nevada’s gas prices at the sixth-highest in the U.S., behind only Washington ($4.93), California ($4.90), Hawaii ($4.69), Oregon ($4.58) and Alaska ($4.31). Nevada’s price ($4.21 statewide last week) were 16% abov the national average. GasBuddy reports that Nevada’s price has increased to $4.31 per gallon in its Monday report.

Nevada drivers used 266 gallons on average over a six-month period (October 2021 to March 2022)

Montana, Wyoming and Rhode Island were identified as the “most gas-guzzling states” in the QuoteWizard survey.