LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The average price for a gallon of gas has risen 21.7 cents over the past month in Las Vegas — not exactly encouraging people to get out of town.

Gasbuddy reports gasoline is averaging $4.37 per gallon in Las Vegas, ranging from $3.55 to $4.70. Gasbuddy surveys 649 stations in Las Vegas.

Two weeks ago, a survey by QuoteWizard showed that higher gas prices were leading people to cancel travel plans. And the price has only gone up. Just in the past week, Las Vegas drivers are paying 2.8 cents more per gallon.

Statewide, Nevada’s average price is $4.45. In California, you’ll pay an average of $5.25. Gas is cheaper in Arizona ($4.30) and Utah ($4.21).

Labor Day weekend travel to Las Vegas is expected to be heavy again — and why not? Gas is a bargain here for drivers coming in from Los Angeles. The iExit website advises drivers: “If possible, try to fill up in Nevada. On average, premium prices in Nevada are 67 cents cheaper than California.”

You can monitor local gas prices on our website at https://www.8newsnow.com/gas-prices/.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.78 per gallon, Gasbuddy reported Monday. The national average is up 5.8 cents per gallon from a month ago.

“For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season. However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation’s largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said today.

“While GasBuddy is closely monitoring Florida for challenges related to Idalia and is prepared to activate the fuel availability tracker, the rest of the nation could see gas price declines reversing pending the outcome of refinery issues that continue to put upward pressure on wholesale gasoline prices,” De Haan said.