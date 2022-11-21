LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices in Las Vegas have dropped nearly 16 cents per gallon in the last week as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, according to a new report from GasBuddy.

Gas averaged $4.80 on Monday morning, according to the survey of 649 gas stations in the Las Vegas valley. Even though it is 86 cents more expensive than it was this time last year, you could still save some money ahead of your holiday travels.

The cheapest station in Las Vegas was priced at $4.28 on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.19 per gallon.

“Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel,” GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “Drivers shouldn’t be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.”