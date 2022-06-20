LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The most expensive gas in Las Vegas was priced at $6.19 on Sunday, with the cheapest in the valley priced at $5.12, according to GasBuddy reports.

Overall in the last week, however, average gas prices in Las Vegas have fallen by 0.9 cents per gallon, averaging $5.55 on Monday, compared to the national average of $4.97.

Nationally, the price of gas has fallen by 4.2 cents over the last week.

On June 20 of last year, the average price of gas in Las Vegas was $3.64, and the national average was $3.05.

“I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil,” said GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan. “But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such.”

The slight drop in prices comes as President Joe Biden said Monday that a decision on a federal gasoline tax holiday could come by the end of this week.