Gas dips to $1.89 at Costco near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The price for a gallon of gas hit $1.89 at a Costco near downtown Las Vegas.

Prices in recent weeks had dipped below $2 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas at Costco and Sam’s Club stores in the valley. The average price across Nevada is currently around $2.40 per gallon, according to Sergio Avila of AAA Nevada.

Current prices are far lower as oil prices and demand for gasoline both plunged as the COVID-19 crisi began. On March 10, the lowest gas price in the Las Vegas valley was $2.55. Prices at Costco and Sam’s Club first dipped below $2 just before April, and they are still inching down.

Several retail outlets around town are beating that average even if you don’t belong to one of the big clubs.

To find current bargains, try these web sites:

Gas Buddy, where people report prices they have seen, often leading to the first notice about a low price:

http://www.vegasgasprices.com/

AAA, which carries information about gas prices across the state

https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NV