Garth Brooks returning to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country singer Garth Brooks will be returning to Las Vegas for ‘The ONE Man Show’ at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Feb. 4 and 5.

Seating is limited, and tickets will be on sale on Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. PST. There will be a 6 ticket limit per purchase.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or through the Ticketmaster app for mobile devices. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office the day they are on sale.

“I look forward to celebrating my birthday early that weekend in Vegas. Getting to sing and hear everyone singing is my favorite thing,” said the singer.