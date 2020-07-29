Garth Brooks reschedules Allegiant Stadium concert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country music singer Garth Brooks has rescheduled his upcoming stadium concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The announcement was made Wednesday, a little more than three weeks out from the concert that was scheduled for August 22.
It has been rescheduled for February 27, 2021.
All tickets will be honored, according to a news release sent Wednesday. There was no reason provided for the rescheduling.
Back in March, it was announced that Brooks’ concert would be the first major concert at the new stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Allegiant Stadium is set to be completed on Friday, July 31.
