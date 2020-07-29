Garth Brooks reschedules Allegiant Stadium concert

FILE – This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Brooks is holding a concert in Nashville,Tenn., that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters across the country. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country music singer Garth Brooks has rescheduled his upcoming stadium concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The announcement was made Wednesday, a little more than three weeks out from the concert that was scheduled for August 22.

It has been rescheduled for February 27, 2021.

All tickets will be honored, according to a news release sent Wednesday. There was no reason provided for the rescheduling.

Back in March, it was announced that Brooks’ concert would be the first major concert at the new stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allegiant Stadium is set to be completed on Friday, July 31.

WATCH GARTH BROOKS’ PRESS CONFERENCE, WEDNESDAY JULY 29: