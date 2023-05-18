LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country music singer Garth Brooks announced 18 new dates in 2024 for performances in Las Vegas as he prepares to open his second Las Vegas residency tonight at the Caesars Palace.

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will give fans an opportunity to see Brooks up close with various band members and special guests on the Colosseum stage. He is promising fans a “once-in-a-lifetime performance each and every night.”

“When the 2023 shows went on sale, I felt extremely fortunate and blessed. To even think I would get do this for another year makes me happier than I can explain. Thank you for the chance,” Brooks said.

Fans who signed up and were unable to purchase tickets for the 2023 dates will have first access to buy tickets to 2024 shows with a special Verified Fan presale. More information will be sent to eligible fans via email.

The 2024 show dates are:

April 2024: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May 2024: 2, 4, 5

June 2024: 26, 28, 29

July 2024: 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

Demand for the shows is expected to be high. It’s recommended that people interested in getting a ticket be registered as a Verified Fan.

You can find more information at this link.