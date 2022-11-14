LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country singer Garth Brooks is returning to Las Vegas. He announced a new residency Monday morning.

“Garth Brooks/Plus ONE” will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2023.

“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” said Garth Brooks. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”

Verified Fan ticket registration is open now through Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. PT. People must register to purchase tickets. The show is being sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Verified Fan tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 21. There will not be any public sale.

No dates for the residency were announced.