Garth Brooks announces concert at 300 drive-in theaters, including Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country singer Garth Brooks announced a new show Thursday morning and it will take place at drive-in theaters across the country.

He will hold a one-night concert at more than 300 drive-in theaters on June 27 at dusk. Las Vegas valley residents will be able to watch the concert at the West Wind Las Vegas Drive-in. Tickets are $100 per vehicle and go on sale Friday, June 19. Ticketmaster is selling the tickets.

A lot of Garth fans are wondering if his show at Allegiant Stadium is still on in August. He is supposed to be the first performer to do a show there.

As of June 11, Ticketmaster still has the show on the books.