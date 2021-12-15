Garside Junior High School students bring holiday cheer to local elementary school students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The students at Garside Junior High School are giving back in a special way this holiday season by delivering wrapped gifts to children at Sandy Miller High School.

Garside Jr. High School students shop for gift-giving event (Courtesy: David Greco)

On Monday, Garside Junior High School Principal, Dr. Marabella Alfonzo led a group of 35 student volunteers on the gift-giving mission.

Over 650 brightly wrapped gifts were hand-delivered to a special group of excited children in need.

The student volunteers were selected from the school’s clubs and sports teams to help out and collect funds to purchase the gifts.

To kick off the gift-giving distribution, Santa stopped by with some holiday cheer.

In the end, the students were able to raise close to $4,000 to help purchase gifts for the children.